In the divisional round of the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs, three series ended without one of the combatants facing elimination. The Astros swept the Mariners while the Phillies and Padres each slayed 100-plus-win beasts in four games. That leaves the series between the AL East champion New York Yankees and AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians. It has blessed us with a do-or-die game. Game 5. Win or go home on Monday night.

How to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 17 | Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium (The Bronx, New York)

TV channel: TBS, MLB Network (Spanish broadcast) | Live stream: TBS app, fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: CLE +130; NYY -150; O/U: 7.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91), RHP Aaron Civale (16-8, 3.10)

First up, let's point out how well-played and competitive these games have been. The Yankees have scored 15 runs to the Guardians' 13. One game went to extra innings. There hasn't been a blowout, as the largest margin was the Yankees' Game 1 win by three runs. Expect more drama here, likely into the late innings and maybe even extras.

The Yankees will use Jameson Taillon to start. He threw really well against the Guardians back in April, but gave up two runs on three hits without recording an out in extra innings in Game 2. The Yankees might only be looking for him to get through the lineup once. He held opposing hitters to a .216/.259/.394 line this season.

Clay Holmes threw in Game 4, and Aaron Boone though has indicated he doesn't like using him on back-to-back days, he could pitch again Monday. Also, Wandy Peralta has pitched in all four games this series. Both could be compromised. Jonathan Loaisiga and Lucas Luetge could be factors. Also, Boone said Game 2 starter Nestor Cortes would be available and that would be fun.

The Guardians counter with Aaron Civale and it's probably a similar situation in getting through the lineup once. He held opposing lineups to a .200/.244/.394 line the first time through the order this year. And then, the Guardians are loaded with three best setup men -- Trevor Stephan, Sam Hentges and James Karinchak -- all being well-rested. None of them pitched in Game 4 and only Hentges went in Game 3. All-everything closer Emmanuel Clase went 2 1/3 innings in Game 2 and hasn't pitched since. It's entirely possible these four pitchers could finish the game if Civale just gets through three innings.

Home runs could loom large, too. The Guardians have three this series. The Yankees have seven. The Guardians are more a "small ball" type team and maybe that'll be the difference instead of longballs? So long as it's close, who cares, right?

The Guardians are set up so much better with pitching and I don't trust the Yankees' pitchers. Another soul-crushing loss for the Yankees in the late innings.

Pick: Guardians 5, Yankees 4