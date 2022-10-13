NEW YORK -- Game 2 of the ALDS matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians could be impacted by rain Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET, though the forecast calls or rain most of the day Thursday and continuing into the early morning hours Friday.

MLB handles all weather-related decisions in the postseason and the league has not yet announced whether Game 2 will be delayed or postponed.

Here is the current weather forecast around Game 2's scheduled start time (via CBS News New York). The heaviest rain is expected to hit New York right around first pitch.

Heavy rain is expected to hit New York during Game 2. CBS News New York

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies waited out a three-hour rain delay prior to playing Game 2 on Wednesday, though it doesn't appear the Yankees and Guardians have a similar playable window coming their way Thursday.

Friday is a scheduled ALDS off-day, so if Game 2 is indeed postponed due to rain, the Guardians and Yankees would simply play the game Friday instead. That would, however, force the two teams to potentially play Games 2-5 on four consecutive days. Friday is the final scheduled off-day in the series.

The Yankees won Game 1 behind Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo. They lead the best-of-five series 1-0. Game 2's scheduled starters are All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA) and 2020 AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA).