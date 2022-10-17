NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wrap up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.

Game 2 of the ALDS was postponed due to rain, forcing the Yankees and Guardians to play Games 2-5 on four consecutive days. The current forecast indicates Game 5 will be impacted by the weather as well, though a delay is more likely than a postponement. From CBS News New York:

There is rain in the forecast for ALDS Game 5. CBS News New York

First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET and weather models indicate rain will pass through New York between 7-9 p.m. ET. Once that band of rain passes, it will remain dry the rest of the night. Game 5 starting in a delay appears to be the most likely outcome.

Major League Baseball makes all weather-related decisions in the postseason. In the event Game 5 is postponed, it would be played Tuesday, during what is currently a scheduled off-day between the ALDS and ALCS. That could very well be an afternoon game since the winner has to travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. Thankfully, a rainout appears unlikely.

The Yankees will start righty Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA) in Game 5. The Guardians will counter with righty Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA). Both starters are expected to be on a short leash. Here's how each team's bullpen is set up for Game 5.