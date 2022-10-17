NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5. Due to rain in the forecast, however, the start of Game 5 has been delayed. A rescheduled time for first pitch has not yet been announced.

MLB makes all weather-related decisions in the postseason and the league will reassess the forecast around 7:45 p.m. ET. First pitch was originally scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

"I think everybody was on the same page when we spoke," Guardians manager Terry Francona said about MLB's afternoon calls with the two teams. "As long as we can play the game and not have it look like it's going to get interrupted and have that force a little bit of an outcome, (we'd) like to play."

Game 2 of the ALDS was postponed due to rain, forcing the Yankees and Guardians to play Games 2-5 on four consecutive days. The current forecast indicates a Game 5 postponement is unlikely. From CBS News New York:

There is rain in the forecast for ALDS Game 5. CBS News New York

In the event Game 5 is postponed, it would be played Tuesday, during what is currently a scheduled off-day between the ALDS and ALCS. That could very well be an afternoon game since the winner has to travel to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.

The Yankees will start righty Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA) in Game 5. The Guardians will counter with righty Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA). Both starters are expected to be on a short leash. Here's how each team's bullpen is set up for Game 5.