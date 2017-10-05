Yankees vs. Indians ALDS Game 1 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Yankees vs. Indians, AL Division Series (0-0)





Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Starting Pitchers: Sonny Gray (10-12) vs. Trevor Bauer (17-9)

TV Channel: FS1 (check local listings)

Online Stream: fuboTV (try free) or Fox Sports GO

Live Stats: GameTracker

This game will be huge for the Yankees, plain and simple. Coming off of a wild-card victory against the Twins on Tuesday night, New York was forced to get 8 2/3 innings out of its relievers after Luis Severino was bounced after getting just one out. Now, the Yankees will turn to Sonny Gray to try to get themselves a huge Game 1 win over the Indians.

Indians manager Terry Francona made the controversial decision to keep ace and Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber in his pocket until Game 2, opting instead to go with Trevor Bauer. However, with a full bullpen at his disposal, the choice is undoubtedly calculated. Going up against Yankee bats that came up huge in the wild card, it's the kind of choice that will be either praised or ridiculed on Friday, but whatever ends up happening the Indians at least know they can still use Kluber twice in the series (presuming things like weather don't go sideways).

Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez have been huge for the Yankees, along with Didi Gregorius. It will take some stellar hitting to touch up the Indians star pitching rotation, and that has to start Thursday night for the Yankees to have a chance. Despite a disappointing season record-wise from deadline acquisition Sonny Gray, the Yankees traded for him to make a run. He'll have to start that run against a top-flight pitcher in Bauer.