Yankees vs. Indians ALDS Game 2 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs
Terry Francona's strange pitching rotation paid off, and now the Yankees are stuck against Kluber
Yankees vs. Indians, AL Division Series (1-0 CLE)
Date: Thursday, Oct. 5
Time: 5:08 p.m. ET
Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
Starting Pitchers: C.C. Sabathia (14-5) vs. Corey Kluber (18-4)
TV Channel: MLB Network (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB Network Live
Live Stats: GameTracker
After a dramatically dominant Wild Card win over the Minnesota Twins, the Yankee bats sputtered against Trevor Bauer and the Indians, being held scoreless in Game 1 to fall to the Indians 1-0. Terry Francona's controversial decision to start Bauer over Corey Kluber paid off, and now the Yankees find themselves with their backs against the wall before the first pitch of Game 2 is even thrown own. Kluber, almost universally considered a Cy Young favorite, finished the season with 18 wins and a 2.25 ERA.
He'll be facing C.C. Sabathia, who is going to pitch forever. Sabathia is going to need run support from the Yankee bats, and although they were iced in Game 1, they rarely stay down for long. After a terrible day from Aaron Judge, he'll look to bounce back and lead the Yankees to a huge Game 2 win as they try to steal a game on the road before heading back to the Bronx for a Game 3 that will, either way, be crucial.
-
Updated MLB Playoff projections
The Division Series round is underway, so let's update each team's chances of hoisting the...
-
Scalise to throw out first pitch
Scalise was injured in a June shooting
-
Cubs vs. Nationals NLDS rosters
Here are the 25-man rosters for the best-of-five series between the Cubs and Nationals
-
Red Sox vs. Astros ALDS Game 2 lineups
The Astros bring in a 1-0 lead in the ALDS against the visiting Red Sox
-
NLDS Game 1: How to watch ARI vs. LAD
The Diamondbacks have had the Dodgers' number this year, and they're hoping to take a series...
-
NLDS Game 1: How to watch Cubs-Nats
The Cubs are looking to defend their title, while the Nationals are trying to bring one to...
Add a Comment