Yankees vs. Indians ALDS Game 2 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs

Yankees vs. Indians, AL Division Series (1-0 CLE)





Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Starting Pitchers: C.C. Sabathia (14-5) vs. Corey Kluber (18-4)

TV Channel: MLB Network (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB Network Live

Live Stats: GameTracker

After a dramatically dominant Wild Card win over the Minnesota Twins, the Yankee bats sputtered against Trevor Bauer and the Indians, being held scoreless in Game 1 to fall to the Indians 1-0. Terry Francona's controversial decision to start Bauer over Corey Kluber paid off, and now the Yankees find themselves with their backs against the wall before the first pitch of Game 2 is even thrown own. Kluber, almost universally considered a Cy Young favorite, finished the season with 18 wins and a 2.25 ERA.

He'll be facing C.C. Sabathia, who is going to pitch forever. Sabathia is going to need run support from the Yankee bats, and although they were iced in Game 1, they rarely stay down for long. After a terrible day from Aaron Judge, he'll look to bounce back and lead the Yankees to a huge Game 2 win as they try to steal a game on the road before heading back to the Bronx for a Game 3 that will, either way, be crucial.