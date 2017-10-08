Yankees vs. Indians ALDS Game 3 lineups: Brantley in for injured Encarnacion at DH
Encarnacion hurt his ankle on a play at second base in Game 2
NEW YORK -- Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, the Cleveland Indians can punch their ticket to the ALCS with a win in Game 3 over the New York Yankees . A red hot Trevor Bauer in Game 1 and an epic comeback in Game 2 gave the Tribe a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.
A few hours prior to Game 3, both teams announced their starting lineups. Here is the lineup the visiting Indians will run out there:
- SS Francisco Lindor
- CF Jason Kipnis
- 2B Jose Ramirez
- RF
Jay Bruce
- 1B Carlos Santana
- LF Austin Jackson
- DH Michael Brantley
- C Roberto Perez
- 3B
Giovanny Urshela
RHP Carlos Carrasco
Regular DH Edwin Encarnacion is not in the Game 3 lineup and remains day-to-day after suffering an ankle sprain on a play at first base in Game 2. It did not look good at all and Encarnacion had to be helped off the field, but the Indians have not ruled him out returning at some point this series. Of course, the Indians also want the series to end Sunday.
Brantley, who returned from an ankle injury late in the season, is a pretty excellent replacement DH, as long as his timing is down at the plate. He went 1 for 3 in three regular season at-bats after returning from the injury, then went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts after replacing Encarnacion in Game 2. Brantley hit .299/.357/.444 with nine home runs in 90 games overall during the regular season.
Now here is the starting lineup the home Yankees hope will extend their season:
- LF Brett Gardner
- RF Aaron Judge
- C Gary Sanchez
- SS Didi Gregorius
- 2B Starlin Castro
- 1B Greg Bird
- 3B Todd Frazier
- DH Jacoby Ellsbury
- CF
Aaron Hicks
RHP Masahiro Tanaka
The Yankees started Ellsbury at DH in the Wild Card Game, Chase Headley at DH in ALDS Game 1, and Ellsbury at DH in ALDS Game 2 before using Headley to pinch-hit for him in the middle innings. They haven't had a set DH basically the entire second half of the season because Matt Holliday got hurt and has been ineffective. Holliday is on the ALDS roster but has yet to appear in the series. He hit .179/.225/.300 after the All-Star break.
