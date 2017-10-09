Yankees vs. Indians ALDS Game 4 lineups: Still no Edwin Encarnacion for Cleveland
Encarnacion remains sidelined by an ankle injury
Monday night, for the second straight night, the Cleveland Indians will look to punch their ticket to the ALCS. And, for the second straight night, the New York Yankees will look to stay alive in the ALDS. The Yankees won Game 3 on Sunday to extend their season another day. Here's how you can watch Game 4.
A few hours prior to first pitch, both clubs announced their starting lineups for the Game 4. Here is the starting nine the Indians are sending out there:
- SS Francisco Lindor
- CF Jason Kipnis
- 2B Jose Ramirez
- RF Jay Bruce
- 1B Carlos Santana
- DH Michael Brantley
- LF Lonnie Chisenhall
- C Roberto Perez
- 3B
Giovanny Urshela
RHP Trevor Bauer
Once again, Edwin Encarnacion is not in the lineup for the Indians, as expected. Encarnacion has been sidelined since rolling his ankle on second base in Game 2. Brantley, who returned from an ankle injury very late in the season, is 0 for 7 with a walk and two strikeouts since taking over at DH. He looks like a guy who is still searching for his timing after a long stint on the DL, and of course he could find as soon as his next at-bat.
By the way, the Indians have not removed Encarnacion from the ALDS roster due to the injury injury because if they do, he would not be allowed to play in the ALCS. He could return for the World Series, but not the ALCS. The injury isn't that bad, so the team is keeping him on the roster because they want him available in the next round.
Now here is the lineup the home Yankees will use in Game 4:
- LF Brett Gardner
- RF Aaron Judge
- SS Didi Gregorius
- C Gary Sanchez
- 1B Greg Bird
- 2B Starlin Castro
- DH Chase Headley
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF
Aaron Hicks
RHP Luis Severino
Only a slight change for the Yankees from Games 1-3. Gregorius and Sanchez, and Bird and Castro have flipped spots. In Games 1-3 their 3-4-5-6 hitters were Sanchez-Gregorius-Castro-Bird. Now it's Gregorius-Sanchez-Bird-Castro. That change was made to get the red hot Bird higher in the lineup while also splitting the lefties (Gregorius and Bird) to make life a little tougher for Indians manager Terry Francona.
