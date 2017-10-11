Yankees vs. Indians ALDS Game 5 lineups: Edwin Encarnacion returns for Cleveland

On Wednesday night in Cleveland, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Indians will play the deciding Game of the ALDS. The winner of course advances to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Here's how to watch Game 5 from Progressive Field, and here's how the opposing managers will line it up for this winner-take-all affair ...

Visiting Yankees

Brett Gardner , LF Aaron Judge , RF Didi Gregorius , SS Gary Sanchez , C Greg Bird , 1B Starlin Castro , 2B Aaron Hicks , CF Jacoby Ellsbury , DH Todd Frazier , 3B

SP - CC Sabathia

For the Yankees, you see a couple of changes since Game 4. Ellsbury replaces Chase Headley at DH, Hicks moves up in the lineup, and Frazier drops to the nine hole.

Home Indians

Francisco Lindor , SS Jason Kipnis , CF Jose Ramirez , 2B Edwin Encarnacion , DH Carlos Santana , 1B Austin Jackson , LF Jay Bruce , RF Roberto Perez , C Giovanny Urshela , 3B

SP - Corey Kluber

Obviously, the big story here is the return of Encarnacion to the lineup. He's been out since spraining his ankle early in Game 2, and since then the Indians have turned to Michael Brantley to fill in at DH. Brantley, though, is coming off his own injury, and he's looked less than game-ready at the plate thus far. Encarnacion in the regular season put up a 128 OPS+ with 38 homers, so his return to the middle of the lineup is a welcome development for Cleveland.