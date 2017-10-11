Yankees vs. Indians ALDS Game 5 live stream info, TV channel, time, starting pitchers: How to Watch the 2017 MLB playoffs
The Yankees stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to force a decisive Game 5
Yankees vs. Indians AL Division Series (2-2)
Date: Monday, Oct. 9
Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
Location: Yankee Stadium -- New York, New York
Starting Pitchers: C.C. Sabathia (0-0) vs. Corey Kluber (0-0)
TV Channel: FS1 (check local listings)
Online Stream: fuboTV
Live Stats: GameTracker
Corey Kluber was, to be frank, bad in Game 2. The Cy Young favorite gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings before getting the hook. The Indians, of course, stormed back to win the game and take a 2-0 lead. In the driver's seat, it seemed like Cleveland was in good shape. However, the Yankees came to life in Games 3 & 4, and now it will come down to Kluber against C.C. Sabathia in a decisive Game 5. It hasn't been easy for New York. It took a shutout effort in Game 3, but in Game 4 the Yankees were in control the entire game.
The difference has been the Cleveland bats. After putting up 13 runs in Games 1 & 2, it's been a total of four in games 3 & 4. Sabathia will look to continue his playoff run, as the evergreen pitcher will go toe-to-toe with whom many believe to be the best starter in the AL. It's no small feat, but Sabathia has never minded a bit of pressure. It sounds silly to say whoever gets touched later will win -- but it's true. With two potent hitting lineups that have been stymied over long stretches in this series, it will definitely take an early jump (and driving the opposing pitcher's count up) to come away from Game 5 with a win.
