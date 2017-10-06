Yankees vs. Indians: Kipnis proves he can play CF with an amazing diving catch

Indians stalwart Jason Kipnis never played a position other than second base for the first six years of his big-league career. Coming into this season, he hadn't seen any time in the outfield since he was a 22-year-old in the New York-Penn League. Still and yet, the World Series-or-bust Indians transitioned Kipnis to center field when he returned from a hamstring injury in mid-September. So he entered Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Thursday night (NYY-CLE GameTracker) with a total of 71 major-league innings in center.

Now let's jump to the top of the third. Yankees DH Chase Headley sends an 89-mph gapper to left-center, and Mr. Kipnis, center fielder, goes into fly-catcher mode ...

That's a big-league catcher by a big-league center fielder. Some digits on that snare ...

Not too shabby for a new CF! @TheJK_Kid comes up big for @Indians, converting this 26% catch probability! pic.twitter.com/1GPd4XMB0y — #Statcast (@statcast) October 6, 2017

Yep, that's a catch that big-league outfielders should make just 26 percent of the time. As for Kipnis' transition, he probably didn't surprise himself when he pulled off that catch ...

Spoke with Kipnis about transition to CF, position he played at Arizona State: "I tell all my teammates out there I was still the best center fielder we had the last six years ...Now I have to back it up." — Billy Witz (@billywitz) October 6, 2017

Poor outfield defense really cost the Indians in the World Series last season, but that doesn't look like a concern in 2017. That's thanks to Jason Kipnis, center fielder.