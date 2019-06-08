Yankees vs. Indians odds, line: MLB picks, June 8 predictions from model on 25-15 roll

The slumping New York Yankees look to get back on track when they take on the host Cleveland Indians in the second of a three-game series on Saturday. The Yankees (39-23), first in the American League East, have lost four of five and are just 1-4 in their last five road games, while the Indians (32-31), second in the AL Central, have won three of the last four games. First pitch from Progressive Field is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The latest Yankees vs. Indians odds show New York at -132 on the money line (risk $132 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Yankees vs. Indians picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has returned almost $600 in profit on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 11 on a strong 25-15 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Indians. We can tell you it's leaning over 10 runs, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The Yankees will send left-hander CC Sabathia (3-2, 3.61 ERA) to the mound. Sabathia is 51-41 with a 3.81 ERA in 124 career starts at Progressive Field. It could be his last start in Cleveland, where he began his career. He is coming off a six-inning start vs. Boston, where he allowed seven hits, three earned runs, two home runs and no walks, while striking out eight in an 8-5 loss to the Red Sox.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu (.317) has been red hot and had an 11-game hitting streak snapped on Friday night. During the streak, LeMahieu was 16-for-50 (.320) with four doubles, three homers and 15 RBIs. Clint Frazier (.275) has hit in four of the past five games, including a 2-for-3 performance with a double and an RBI on Friday. He is 6-for-17 (.353) with a double, home run and three RBIs during that stretch.

But just because New York has a dominant offense does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Indians money line.

That's because the Indians have been playing well of late, going 4-2 so far in June and 6-4 over the last 10 games. For the season, they are 18-15 at Progressive Field. Right-hander Adam Plutko (1-1, 6.35 ERA) is scheduled to be recalled back to the Majors to make the start in place of injured Jefry Rodriguez, who is out with a shoulder strain. Plutko has pitched 11 1/3 innings at the big-league level this season, including a six-inning, one hit, one run performance against the Baltimore Orioles in a 4-1 victory on May 18.

Statistically, the Indians have the edge over the Yankees in a number of categories, including doubles (89 to 87), walks allowed (173 to 190), strikeouts (587 to 581) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.37 to 3.05). Left fielder Oscar Mercado (.288) has been swinging a hot bat for Cleveland, going 4-for-8 with a home run over the past three games, while second baseman Jason Kipnis (.214) broke out of a prolonged slump on Friday, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a 5-2 win over the Yankees.

So who wins Indians vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Indians vs. Yankees money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.