Yankees vs. Mariners odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 7 from model on 73-51 roll

The New York Yankees look to stay hot against the Seattle Mariners when they meet in the second of a four-game series on Tuesday night in New York. The Yankees (20-14), second in the AL East, have won 12 of their last 16, including two straight, while the Mariners (19-18) have dropped 10 of 13, snapping a six-game losing streak on Sunday in Cleveland. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. The Mariners have not won a season series against the Yankees since 2002.

The model knows right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (2-3, 3.92 ERA) takes the mound for the Yankees and will be happy to be at his home ballpark after taking two losses on the West Coast. He is 2-1 at Yankee Stadium, and in his last home outing, he pitched seven innings and allowed just one earned run against the Royals. He struck out seven and walked three. For the season, he has allowed 39 hits, walked 12 and struck out 36 in 39 innings of work.

New York has the edge over Seattle in most pitching statistics, including ERA (3.80 to 4.44), opponents' batting average (.225 to .260), home runs allowed (40 to 55) and WHIP (1.23 to 1.37). Closer Aroldis Chapman (0-1, 2.13 ERA) has seven saves, including one in each of his last three appearances.

But just because New York has dominated Seattle recently does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Mariners money line.

That's because the Mariners' offense is among the best in baseball. Seattle leads the league in runs scored (204), home runs (68), total bases (586) and RBIs (200). The Mariners are third in hits (308) and seventh in doubles (66). Catcher Omar Narvaez and right fielder Mitch Haniger both went 4-for-11 in a three-game weekend series at Cleveland. Narvaez has eight multi-hit games this season, while Haniger had a double and home run among his hits against the Indians.

Shortstop Tim Beckham has a four-game hitting streak and has hit in eight of his last 10 games. Second baseman Dee Gordon has five multi-hit games over the past nine, going 12-for-35 during that stretch. First baseman Edwin Encarnacion has eight multi-hit games this season, including a 2-for-5 performance with a homer and two RBIs on Sunday.

