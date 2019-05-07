Yankees vs. Mariners odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 7 from proven model on 73-51 roll

The New York Yankees (20-14) have won their last six home games against the Mariners (19-18) and nine of their last 13. These teams also met on Monday, and the Yankees won 7-3. New York is 12-0-4 in season series against Seattle over the last 16 seasons. Seattle, however, gets a shot at redemption when these teams meet on Tuesday night in the Bronx. Game time is set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. New York leads the all-time series 240-181, including a 119-89 edge in games played at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are -151 on the money line, meaning a $151 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Mariners odds after falling as low as 8.5. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Mariners vs. Yankees picks of your own.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It entered Week 7 of the MLB season on a strong 73-51 run on top-rated picks.

The model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Mariners and is leaning over on the total runs.

The model knows Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu leads New York's offense with an eight-game hitting streak, including five multi-hit games. He is 14-for-31 (.452) with four doubles and eight RBIs during that stretch. Infielder Gleyber Torres has an 11-game hitting streak, going 15-for-45 (.333) in that span, including four doubles, one homer and seven RBIs.

Also red hot is first baseman Luke Voit, who has three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last nine games. He has a trio of three-hit games over his last 10. Left fielder Brett Gardner has been showing signs of breaking out of his season-long slump, going 2-for-3 with a triple, home run and two runs scored in Monday's win over Seattle.

But just because New York has dominated Seattle recently does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Mariners money line.

That's because the Mariners' offense is among the best in baseball. Seattle leads the league in runs scored (204), home runs (68), total bases (586) and RBIs (200). The Mariners are third in hits (308) and seventh in doubles (66). Catcher Omar Narvaez and right fielder Mitch Haniger both went 4-for-11 in a three-game weekend series at Cleveland. Narvaez has eight multi-hit games this season, while Haniger had a double and home run among his hits against the Indians.

Shortstop Tim Beckham has a four-game hitting streak and has hit in eight of his last 10 games. Second baseman Dee Gordon has five multi-hit games over the past nine, going 12-for-35 during that stretch. First baseman Edwin Encarnacion has eight multi-hit games this season, including a 2-for-5 performance with a homer and two RBIs on Sunday.

The Mariners vs. Yankees game presents an interesting matchup given both teams' recent performance.