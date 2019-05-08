Yankees vs. Mariners odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 8 from model on 73-51 roll

The New York Yankees look to continue their mastery of the Seattle Mariners one night after rallying for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to take the first two games of the series. The Mariners (19-19) have lost eight of nine and are just 8-17 since starting the season 11-2. The Yankees (21-14), meanwhile, have won four of their last five. Wednesday's first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET from New York. The Yankees lead the all-time series 241-181, including a 120-89 advantage at Yankee Stadium. The latest Yankees vs. Mariners odds show New York favored at -144 on the money line (risk $144 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Yankees vs. Mariners picks of your own, you should see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga (1-0, 2.70 ERA) is scheduled to be recalled from Triple-A to make the start, taking James Paxton's spot in the rotation. In two starts this season, Loaisiga has allowed seven hits, three earned runs, and 10 strikeouts in 10 innings of work. He last appeared in the majors on April 24 against the Angels in Los Angeles. He pitched three innings in that game, allowing two hits and no runs.

Leading the Yankees' offense is second baseman Gleyber Torres, who has a 12-game hitting streak, including a 2-for-4 performance on Tuesday night. Torres has five multi-hit games in that stretch, including four doubles, one home run and seven RBIs. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu (.330), who drove in the winning run Tuesday, has been red hot as well with a nine-game hitting streak, including six multi-hit games during that stretch. He is 16-for-34 (.471) since starting the streak April 24.

But just because New York has plenty of firepower does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Mariners money line.

That's because the Mariners are not lacking for offense. In fact, Seattle leads the majors in several offensive categories, including home runs with 70. Second baseman Dee Gordon has raised his average to .301 and is 5-for-9 in the series. Gordon also has six multi-hit games in his last 10. Right fielder Jay Bruce, who started slowly at the plate, appears to be heating up. He has hits in three of his last five games, including a 3-for-4 night on Tuesday with a pair of doubles. He hit a grand slam on Sunday at Cleveland.

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (1-1, 3.98 ERA) takes the mound for the Mariners. He limited the Indians to one run on three hits with one walk over seven innings in a no-decision on Friday. In eight starts, he has allowed 38 hits and 18 earned runs while striking out 35.

