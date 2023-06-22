The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees both made the MLB playoffs a season ago, but both find themselves in a bit of a battle for their playoff lives as we approach the halfway point of the 2023 MLB season. The Mariners are 35-37 on the year and are 4.5 games out of a wildcard position. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 41-33 and only own a one-game lead in the AL wildcard race while trailing the Rays by 9.5 games in the division. New York will look to complete a series sweep on Thursday as Bryan Woo battles Domingo German on the mound.

The game is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. The latest Yankees vs. Mariners odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the game as a pick'em. Both teams are at -110 (risk $110 to win $100), and the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Mariners vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It has opened the 2023 MLB season on a 35-26 roll on all top-rated MLB picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Mariners and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Mariners vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Mariners money line: Yankees -110, Mariners -110

Yankees vs. Mariners run line: Yankees -1.5 (+185)

Yankees vs. Mariners over/under: 7.5 runs

NYY: The Yankees have won 14 of 18 at home against the Mariners

SEA: The Under is 5-0-1 across the last six Mariners games

Yankees vs. Mariners picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Yankees



New York is pitching well so far this series, giving up only three runs over the first two games. Starters Jhony Brito and Gerrit Cole combined to allow one run over 13 innings in those two contests, and now the Yankees will hand the ball to German as they look to complete the sweep.

German is 4-4 on the year with a 4.30 ERA. He has 65 strikeouts over 69 innings, and he's produced a quality start in three of his last four opportunities. The 30-year-old has also limited current Mariners batters to just a .347 slugging percentage over his career. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Mariners

The Mariners have been struggling so far this season. They rank 10th or worse in most major team statistical categories, and Jarred Kelenic is the only player on the roster with an OPS above .760. However, the pitching staff owns a collective 3.88 ERA, and their top five bullpen arms all have FIPs of 2.92 or lower.

With Aaron Judge out (toe), the Yankees have been struggling to score runs. Also, you can expect the Mariners to throw matchups at them with Woo having thrown 91 pitches or fewer in his three starts so far. If the game gets turned over to Seattle's bullpen then the Yankees could be in trouble as the Mariners' bullpen ERA of 3.52 is fourth-best in baseball. See which team to back here.

How to make Yankees vs. Mariners picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 8.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all of the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Mariners, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 35-26 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.