A pair of struggling teams meet when the New York Mets face the New York Yankees in the first of a three-game set during the 2021 Subway Series at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. The teams sat through a lengthy rain delay on Friday before the game was postponed. The Mets (41-36), who lead the National League East Division, have lost two straight and four of five. The Yankees (41-39), who are fourth in the American League East, have lost five of six.

Mets vs. Yankees money line: N.Y. Mets +135, N.Y. Yankees -145

Mets vs. Yankees run line: N.Y. Yankees -1.5 (+125)

Mets vs. Yankees over-under: 8.5 runs

NYM: The Mets are 5-1 in their last six Saturday games

NYY: The Yankees are 7-3 in their last 10 interleague home games against a team with a winning record

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees are expected to start left-hander Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA), who was the scheduled starter on both Thursday and Friday before they were rained out. Right-hander Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.66 ERA), who was the original starter, will be called on in one of Sunday's games of the split doubleheader. Montgomery pitched well in his last start, but took the loss in Boston's 4-2 win on June 26. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits in six innings of work. He walked two and struck out five. Montgomery has started one career game against the Mets, getting a no-decision. He allowed two earned runs on five hits in five innings.

Outfielder Aaron Judge, who was named as a starter in the upcoming All-Star Game, is among the team leaders in hitting with a .285 average. He has 18 homers, 42 RBIs and 44 runs scored. He has a four-game hitting streak and has hits in five of six games, including a 3-for-3 performance against Kansas City on June 24. In that game, he doubled, homered and drove in a pair of runs. He has feasted on Mets pitching, hitting .308 with four homers and six RBIs in 11 career games against them.

Why you should back the Mets

The Mets are scheduled to start Taijuan Walker, who is 6-3 with a 2.38 ERA on the season. Offensively, first baseman Pete Alonso has been among the team leaders in hitting with a .260 batting average. He also has displayed some pop with 13 home runs, 40 RBIs and 33 runs scored, and has a pair of multi-hit games over the past four games. Alonso has had some success against the Yankees in the past. In 10 career games, he has a double, three homers and 10 RBIs.

First baseman Dominic Smith has also swung a hot bat of late, including a 2-for-4, two homer performance at Atlanta on Thursday. Smith is batting .249 with eight homers, 31 RBIs and 24 runs scored on the year. He has hit in eight of his last 12 games, including three two-hit performances during that stretch. He has had mixed results against the Yankees in his career. In 13 games, Smith has three doubles, two homers and five RBIs.

