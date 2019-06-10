Yankees vs. Mets odds, line: MLB picks, 2019 Subway Series predictions for June 10 from model on 33-18 roll

The New York Yankees look to continue their dominance over their cross-town rivals when they host the New York Mets on Monday in the first game of the 2019 Subway Series. The Yankees (40-24), first in the American League East Division, have won 11 of the past 16 meetings against the Mets (32-33), who are third in the National League East. Meanwhile, the Mets have won two in a row and four of five. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The latest Yankees vs. Mets odds show the Yankees favored at -197 on the money line (risk $197 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Mets picks of your own, be sure to see the 2019 Subways Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (3-5, 3.42 ERA) returns from paternity leave to make the start. He's given up eight runs in his last 12 innings, but prior to that, he had a 2.15 ERA in his previous five starts. For the season, Tanaka has given up 72 hits, 32 runs – 29 earned – 11 home runs and 19 walks, while striking out 67 in 76 1/3 innings. He has a WHIP of 1.19. The Yankees have been hot at home, going 8-3 in their last 11 games at Yankee Stadium.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been swinging the bat well, with four multiple-hit games over the past five, going 10-for-23 (.435) with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs during that stretch. Left fielder Clint Frazier has also swung a hot bat, going 5-for-9 (.556) with three RBIs and two doubles during the just-completed three-game series at Cleveland.

But just because the Yankees have had the Mets' number does not mean they're is the best value on the Yankees vs. Mets money line.

That's because the Mets have won two straight series as well as two of their last three games at Yankee Stadium. Left-hander Jason Vargas (2-3, 3.57 ERA) gets the start. He had an ERA of 14.21 on April 13. Since that time, he has posted a 1.85 ERA in seven starts, including his eighth career shutout last time out against the San Francisco Giants. He has walked 19, while striking out 37 in 45 1/3 innings, and has a WHIP of 1.35.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil has hits in five of his last six games, going 9-for-25 (.360) with two doubles and three RBIs, while catcher Wilson Ramos has raised his average 11 points over that same stretch. Ramos is 8-for-19 (.421) with a double, two home runs and three RBIs in that span.

