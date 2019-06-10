Yankees vs. Mets odds, line: MLB picks, 2019 Subway Series predictions for June 10 from proven model on 33-18 roll

Interleague rivals clash when the New York Yankees host the New York Mets on Monday. The Yankees (40-24) have struggled of late, going 2-5 in their last seven games and 5-5 over their last 10, while the Mets (32-33) are 4-4 in June and 5-5 over their past 10. Game time from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Mets are 13-22 on the road this season and are just 2-10 over their past 12 away from home. The Yankees are -200 on the money line (risk $200 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 9.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Mets odds. You'll want to see the 2019 Subway Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Yankees vs. Mets picks down.

The model has taken into account that the Yankees have owned the Mets since their interleague series began in 1997, going 69-49, including 35-24 at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are 10-3-9 in season series against the Mets, who last won one in 2013. Statistically, the Yankees have the edge over the Mets in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.255 to .249), on-base percentage (.330 to .324), slugging percentage (.445 to .423), runs scored (339 to 299), home runs (102 to 88) and RBIs (318 to 290). Pitching-wise, the Yankees have the advantage in ERA (3.90 to 4.53), opponents' batting average (.236 to .256) and WHIP (1.24 to 1.36).

Center fielder Aaron Hicks (.227) came up clutch on Sunday, driving in the winning run with a double in the 10th inning. Since June 2, Hicks has raised his average 23 points, going 7-for-25 (.280) with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs. Center fielder Cameron Maybin has been on fire at the plate, going 6-for-13 (.462) with two doubles and an RBI over his past three games.

But just because the Yankees have had the Mets' number does not mean they're is the best value on the Yankees vs. Mets money line.

That's because the Mets have won two straight series as well as two of their last three games at Yankee Stadium. Left-hander Jason Vargas (2-3, 3.57 ERA) gets the start. He had an ERA of 14.21 on April 13. Since that time, he has posted a 1.85 ERA in seven starts, including his eighth career shutout last time out against the San Francisco Giants. He has walked 19, while striking out 37 in 45 1/3 innings, and has a WHIP of 1.35.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil has hits in five of his last six games, going 9-for-25 (.360) with two doubles and three RBIs, while catcher Wilson Ramos has raised his average 11 points over that same stretch. Ramos is 8-for-19 (.421) with a double, two home runs and three RBIs in that span.

