Yankees vs. Mets odds, line: MLB picks, 2019 Subway Series predictions for June 11 from model on 33-18 roll

Following a rainout on Monday night, the New York Mets and New York Yankees will pack their two-game interleague series into one day on Tuesday with a day-night doubleheader. The Yankees (40-24) have struggled of late, winning just two of their past seven games and splitting their last 10, while the Mets (32-33) have had similar success, going 4-4 in June. They are also 5-5 over their past 10. Game 1 from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Mets are just five games behind first-place Philadelphia, but have been miserable on the road, going 13-22, and have won just two of their past 12 away from home. The Yankees are -177 on the money line (risk $177 to return $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Mets odds. Be sure to see the 2019 Subway Series predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Yankees vs. Mets picks of your own down for Game 1 on Tuesday.

The model has taken into account that the Yankees are expected to send Masahiro Tanaka, who was scheduled to pitch on Monday evening, to the hill for Game 1 on Tuesday. He's just 3-5 on the season, but his other numbers indicate he should have a better record. He has a 3.42 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP, and he's kept the ball in the park as well, giving up just 11 home runs in 76.1 innings pitched this year.

The Yankees, who have gone 69-49 against the Mets in the Subways Series since it began in 1997, have been a profitable team for backers this season at home (+192), as favorites (+340) and after a day off (+70), all of which apply on Monday, so there are plenty of reasons to believe they'll come through on Tuesday in Game 1 of the double-header.

But just because the Yankees have had the Mets' number does not mean they're is the best value on the Yankees vs. Mets money line.

That's because the Mets have won two straight series as well as two of their last three games at Yankee Stadium. Left-hander Jason Vargas (2-3, 3.57 ERA) gets the start. He had an ERA of 14.21 on April 13. Since that time, he has posted a 1.85 ERA in seven starts, including his eighth career shutout last time out against the San Francisco Giants. He has walked 19, while striking out 37 in 45 1/3 innings, and has a WHIP of 1.35.

Second baseman Jeff McNeil has hits in five of his last six games, going 9-for-25 (.360) with two doubles and three RBIs, while catcher Wilson Ramos has raised his average 11 points over that same stretch. Ramos is 8-for-19 (.421) with a double, two home runs and three RBIs in that span.

