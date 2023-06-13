The Subway Series starts on Tuesday when the New York Yankees (38-29) head over to Citi Field to take on the New York Mets (31-35). The Mets have been struggling mightily, dropping eight of the last nine games. On Sunday, the Mets fell 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Likewise, the Yankees lost the series against the Boston Red Sox, losing two of the three matchups. Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71 ERA) gets the start for the Mets. Luis Severino (0-1, 5.75 ERA) is on the hill for the Yankees.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Mets are listed at -160 in the money line (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Mets vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Yankees vs. Mets money line: Mets -160, Yankees +135

Yankees vs. Mets run-line: Yankees +1.5 (-155)

Yankees vs. Mets over/under: 8 runs

NYM: The Mets are 8-3 in their last 11 home games

NYY: The Yankees are 4-0 in their last four interleague road games vs. a team with a losing record

Why you should back the Mets



Second baseman Jeff McNeil is a good hitter due to his excellent pitch-recognition skills. McNeil owns a compact swing that sprays all across the diamond while be a sound defender. The 31-year-old is hitting .274 with three home runs and 18 RBI. He's logged a hit in four of his last five games. He belted a solo home run in his last outing.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo is a quality playmaker in the outfield. Nimmo has the ability to cover a lot of ground due to his speed and range. The 30-year-old owns good plate coverage and a compact swing. Nimmo is batting .282 with five home runs and 26 RBI. On June 10 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he went 2-of-4 with two singles and one RBI.

Why you should back the Yankees

Second baseman Gleyber Torres is a very athletic and nimble presence on the diamond. Torres has terrific arm strength and will spray the ball anywhere on the diamond. The 26-year-old is hitting .253 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI. He's recorded a hit in three of the last four games. On Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, he was 2-of-4 with a solo homer.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is in a slump offensively but has the talent to get back on track quickly. Rizzo can generate plenty of pop in his swing and create extra-base hits with ease. The 33-year-old has a batting average of .269 along with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. On June 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Rizzo was 1-of-4 with one run scored.

