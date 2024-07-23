After being swept at Citi Field last month, the New York Yankees will look to return the favor against the New York Mets as they meet in Game 1 of a two-game Subway Series at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. The Mets earned 9-7 and 12-2 victories in the first two meetings this season. The Mets (51-48), who are third in the National League East, are 9-4 over their last 13 games. The Yankees (60-42), second in the American League East, are 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Yankees lead the all-time series 84-65, including a 44-29 edge in games played at Yankee Stadium.

First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are a -159 favorite on the money line (risk $159 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Yankees odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Dating back to last season, it is on a 24-11 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+877).

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Yankees and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions.

Yankees vs. Mets money line: Yankees -159, Mets +135

Yankees vs. Mets over/under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Mets run line: Yankees -1.5 (+131)

NYM: The Mets are 30-23 in night games in 2024

NYY: The Yankees have a plus-109 run differential on the season, second-best behind the Phillies at plus-112

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees are expected to send right-hander Luis Gil (10-5, 3.17 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off a solid performance in his last outing, a 6-1 victory at Baltimore on July 13. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and one walk, while striking out seven. He has pitched well this season, allowing three or more earned runs in just six of 19 starts. In 102 innings this year, he has surrendered 62 hits, 36 earned runs and 49 walks, while striking out 118.

Offensively, Juan Soto has been red hot. In Monday's 9-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, he was 3-for-5 with a double, two homers and four RBI. In the four-game series with Tampa Bay, Soto was a blistering 11-for-18 (.611) with four doubles, two homers and five RBI. In 98 games this season, he is batting .311 with 19 doubles, four triples, 25 homers and 71 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

Left-hander Jose Quintana (4-6, 4.13 ERA) will start for the Mets. Quintana has won three of his last four decisions, including a 7-5 victory over Washington on July 9. In that game, he pitched seven innings, allowing just one hit and one walk, while striking out five. In his last outing, he took the loss in an 8-5 defeat at Colorado on July 14. In that game, he allowed six hits, five earned runs and one walk, while striking out eight.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor continues to be a bright spot on offense for the Mets. In 99 games this season, he is hitting .256 with 26 doubles, 19 homers, 54 RBI and 66 runs scored. He has a seven-game hitting streak, including a 2-for-4 performance with two home runs in Monday's 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins. In two games against the Yankees this season, he is 4-for-10 with three doubles. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 8.7 combined runs.



So who wins Mets vs. Yankees, and which side has all the value?