Since interleague play began in 1997, the Subway Series has been one of the crown jewels. On Wednesday, the New York Yankees (53-48) and New York Mets (47-53) will square off in the second game of a three-game series. The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-3, 7.36 ERA) to the mound, while the Mets will counter with Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.60 ERA). The former White Sox teammates have combined to make only four starts on the season because of injuries, but both are former All-stars with proven track records.

The game is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are listed at -155 (risk $155 to win $100) on the money line, while the Mets are +130 underdogs in the latest Yankees vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Mets vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons. It entered Week 18 of the 2023 MLB season 48-36 (+192) on all top-rated MLB picks this season and has excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 11-2 (+604). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Mets and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Mets vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Mets money line: Yankees -155, Mets +130

Yankees vs. Mets run line: Yankees -1.5 (+130)

Yankees vs. Mets over/under: 8.5 runs

NYY: The Over has hit in five of the last six Yankees home games

NYM: The Mets are 5-3 SU over their last eight games

Yankees vs. Mets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Mets



The Mets have underwhelmed this year but they have won five of their last eight games and are coming off a 9-3 win in the first game of this series. Pete Alonso hit a pair of home runs and finished with five RBI in the victory. He's now belted 28 home runs and has 68 RBI on the season.

Meanwhile, Quintana will try to neutralize a struggling Yankees lineup that has a .677 OPS since the All-Star break. During his 12-year MLB career, Quintana is 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA over seven appearances against the Yankees, striking out 30 in 33 1/3 innings. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Yankees

The Bronx Bombers are hopeful that Rodon can turn it around. The 30-year-old lefty was rehabbing a forearm injury early in the season when a back injury flared up. He didn't make his Yankees debut until July after signing a six-year, $162 million deal this offseason.

However, Rodon has been an MLB All-Star the last two seasons, posting a 2.67 ERA with 422 strikeouts over 310 2/3 innings. The Yankee bullpen was also spared too much stress in the 9-3 loss with Domingo German managing to eat up six innings of work despite surrendering six earned runs. After a day off on Monday and a light Tuesday workload, they should be well-rested if Rodon shows any signs of distress. See which team to back here.

How to make Yankees vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 8.3 combined runs, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Mets vs. Yankees, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has gone 48-36 on its top-rated MLB picks, and find out.