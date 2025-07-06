The New York Mets secured a series win with a 12-6 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday, and the Mets will look to hand the Yankees a second consecutive series sweep when the two teams meet at 1:40 p.m. ET on Sunday at Citi Field. The good news for the Yankees is that star lefty Max Fried will get the ball in the series finale.

Betting on Yankees vs. Mets

The Yankees have struggled mightily of late, dropping nine of their last 12 and six in a row entering Sunday. They are now in third place in the American League East behind the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays. As for the Mets, they're now within arm's reach of the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, trailing their rivals by just a half game in the standings.

After taking Friday's series opener 6-5, the Mets got things going early with a Brandon Nimmo grand slam in the first inning. Pete Alonso homered twice for the home team and drove in five runs. The Yankees got homers from Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells and Jazz Chisolm, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Mets' offensive onslaught.

The Yankees are -202 money-line favorites (wager $202 to win $100), according to the latest Yankees vs. Mets odds. The Mets are +166 underdogs (wager $100 to win $166), and the over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Fried starts for the Yankees while the Mets counter with Chris Devinski. Fried has been stellar for the Yankees this year after signing in free agency. The veteran lefty owns a 10-2 record and 2.13 ERA and figures to be an All-Star lock in his first year in the American League. Devinski is a reliever who will be starting a bullpen day for the Mets. Fried's strikeouts prop is 5,5 at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Over at +104 and Under at -134. The model likes the Over, rating it a 4-star recommendation with a projection of 5.9 total strikeouts.

Aaron Judge, who is second in MLB in home runs this year, is the favorite at FanDuel to homer at +162. Giancarlo Stanton is next up at +285, followed by Trent Grisham at +390. Juan Soto is +420 and Alonso is +460 on the Mets' side.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes not chasing losses and knowing your limits. Sportsbooks offer tools and resources to users to help with this, such as wager limits and timeouts, and there also national resources available like the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG), Gamblers Anonymous 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 1-800-426-2537).