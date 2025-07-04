The cross-town rivalry between the New York Yankees and New York Mets takes place this weekend at Citi Field, with both teams firmly in the playoff mix both in their respective divisions, but also in the Wild Card race. This series features no shortage of star power, with Aaron Judge headlining the Yankees' lineup while Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso are big names on the Mets' side. Oh, and Juan Soto, who was with the Yankees last year, is now a key piece for the Mets after signing a lucrative deal in free agency.

Betting on Yankees vs. Mets

This will be the second time these two teams have faced off in 2025. They met for three games at Yankee Stadium in May, with the Yankees taking two of three that series. The Yankees won Game 1 6-2 thanks to a two-RBI day from Paul Goldschmidt and five innings of one-run ball from Carlos Rodon. The Mets rebounded with a 3-2 win in the second game of that series with Lindor's ninth-inning sacrifice fly being the decider. The Yankees then used a six-run eighth inning in the series finale to win 8-2 and win the three-game set.

First pitch for Friday's series opener at Citi Field is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The Yankees enter Friday 48-39, having fallen into second place in the AL East after being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays. They currently have the top Wild Card spot in the American League but have lost 14 of their last 20 games. The Mets are 50-38 after taking two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers, but like the Yankees struggled badly in June. They are in second place in the NL East behind the Philadelphia Phillies, and they hold one of three National League Wild Card spots.

The Mets are -114 home favorites for Friday afternoon's game, according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Yankees are -105. The total is set at 9 runs, with the Over favored at -121 and the Under at -100.

Marcus Stroman (1-1, 8.16 ERA) starts for the Yankees. He struggled badly in his first three starts before landing on the injured list. The right-hander made his return on June 29 and pitched well against the Athletics, earning a win after allowing one run over five innings. Stroman is set at over/under 3.5 strikeouts and 15.5 outs recorded.

The Mets have not yet named a starting pitcher for Friday's game. Paul Blackburn had been lined up to start but was placed on the IL. Justin Hagenman, who was one of three pitchers called up on Thursday in a flurry of roster moves, could be an option to take the ball.

Judge is the favorite to hit a home run at +225, followed by Giancarlo Stanton (+300), Alonso (+310), Lindor (+370), Jazz Chisholm (+370) and Soto (+380).

