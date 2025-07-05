The Yankees and Mets continue their 2025 Subway Series at Citi Field at 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, and the Mets took Friday's series opener 6-5 thanks to Jeff McNeil's two-run go-ahead blast in the seventh inning. The Mets can wrap up a series win on Saturday, which features veteran starters on the mound with lefty Carlos Rodon starting for the Yankees and Frankie Montas back on the bump for the Mets.

Betting on Yankees vs. Mets

The Yankees took two of three from the Mets in May, but the Mets struck first in this matchup on Friday. The Yankees opened things up with home runs from Jasson Dominguez and Aaron Judge in the first inning, which was quickly answered by former Yankee Juan Soto going yard for his new club to tie things up at 2-2 in the first. Dominguez hit a second homer later and Cody Bellinger also went yard, but an RBI from Pete Alonso and homer from Brett Baty kept the Mets in it before McNeil homered to give them the lead and eventual win.

Both teams are firmly in playoff contention entering this series despite some recent struggles, with the Yankees 48-39 and in second place in the AL East but holding an AL Wild Card spot. The Mets are 51-38 and enter Friday just behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. The Mets currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the National League.

The Yankees are -142 favorites on the money line (wager $142 to win $100), according to SportsLine consensus Yankees vs. Mets odds, while the Mets are +119 underdogs at home (wager $100 to win $119). The total for runs scored is 9. Rodon is 9-5 on the year with a 2.95 ERA for the Yankees, and he's been one of the best in the game when it comes to piling up strikeouts as he enters this matchup with 123 this season.

As for Montas, the veteran right-hander is making his third start of 2025 after beginning the season on the injured list with a lat strain. He's 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA after allowing six runs in four innings in his last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both pitchers have their strikeout props set at 5.5, and the model likes the Over on Rodon's line with a projection of 6.6.

On the hitter side, Judge is the favorite to homer at +230 on DraftKings, followed by Alonso at +320 and Giancarlo Stanton at +330. Next up are Paul Goldschmidt (+350), Francisco Lindor (+380), Jazz Chisolm (+380) and Cody Bellinger (+390). Soto is +400.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes not chasing losses and knowing your limits. Sportsbooks offer tools and resources to users to help with this, such as wager limits and timeouts, and there also national resources available like the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG), Gamblers Anonymous 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 1-800-426-2537).