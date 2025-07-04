The latest edition of the Subway Series gets underway on Friday, July 4 when the New York Mets host the New York Yankees at Citi Field. These teams met for a series in May, with the Yankees winning two of three games. The Yankees will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak after getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays in a mid-week series. The Mets will be looking to win their third straight after taking two of three against the Milwaukee Brewers. Marcus Stroman is set to make his fifth start of the season for the Yankees, while Justin Hagenman will be making his first career MLB start for the Mets on Friday.

First pitch from Citi Field in Queens is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The Mets are -115 favorites on the money line (risk $114 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Yankees odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are the -105 underdogs (risk $105 to win $100), while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9. Before making any Yankees vs. Mets picks or prop bets, you'll want to see what SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Now, here are the Kaylor's top picks for Yankees vs. Mets on Friday:

Yankees money line (-105)

Pete Alonso to hit a home run (+330)

Aaron Judge to record 2+ hits (+220)

Combine these picks into a Same Game Parlay for a shot at a +2599 payout (odds subject to change)

Yankees vs. Mets money line Yankees -105, Mets -114 at DraftKings Sportsbook Yankees vs. Mets over/under 9 runs Yankees vs. Mets run line Yankees -1.5 (+116) Yankees vs. Mets picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Mets streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Yankees money line (-105)

The Mets are turning to Justin Hagenman on the mound on Friday, and the 28-year-old will be making his first career MLB start. The Yankees' lineup is electric, and I expect motivation to snap their current losing streak to be high. Projected Yankees starter Marcus Stroman has struggled in limited work this season, but is a proven commodity at the Major League level. Look for the Yankees to go into Citi Field and win Game 1 of this Subway Series.

Pete Alonso to hit a home run (+330)

Alonso has a favorable matchup on Friday, at least while Yankees' starter Marcus Stroman is in the game. Stroman has given up three home runs in 14.1 innings of work this season, and Alonso remains one of the premier power hitters in the Majors. Alonso has gone 2-for-5 in his career against Stroman, and this is a spot where I like the 30-year-old first baseman to hit his first home run since June 20 on Friday.

Aaron Judge to record 2+ hits (+220)

Judge is once again the front-runner to win the American League MVP award in 2025. The 33-year-old outfielder enters Friday batting .364 with 31 home runs and 71 RBI. Judge has had three multi-hit performances in his last five games, and he has a lengthy history of success against the Mets. Look for the reigning AL MVP to have another solid performance on Friday.

