Yankees vs. Nationals: Juan Soto hits mammoth home run in a game that started five days before his MLB debut
The game started in May and ended in mid-June. This one requires a little explanation
The first game of the Yankees-Nationals "doubleheader" on Monday was in reality the completion of a suspended game from May 15. They picked up in the sixth inning with the score tied 3-3. The big blow for the Nats in their eventual win (WAS 5, NYY 3) came from 19-year-old rookie phenom Juan Soto, who did this to a pitch from Chad Green:
They called it 433 feet, but that seems a tad conservative. Whatever the case, the highly-regarded Soto as of the completion of Game 1 is batting .316/.407/.608 through his first 24 big-league games. Over that span, he's got six home runs. Soto entered the season as a consensus top-50 or so prospect, and then he set about abusing opposing pitchers across three levels despite being much younger than his peer group at every stop.
Speaking of the minors, that's where Soto was when this game started:
Yep, Soto was cutting a swath through the high minors back on May 15. He technically entered Monday's resumed game as pinch-hitter for Matt Adams (who's now on the DL), which explains the time-traveling aspect of all of this.
So ... does this go in the books as Soto's first career home run? Or is it still the three-run shot off Robbie Erlin on May 21? The answer from Jamal Collier of MLB.com:
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, even though the stats for Monday's game will count toward May 15, Soto's upper-deck blast will not be considered his first career homer.
Also, May 20 will remain the official date of Soto's debut. Peruse his game logs, though, and you'll find that home run from five days before his major-league debut. That is to say, Juan Soto belongs to the realm of quantum physics.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Nationals trade for Herrera
The veteran reliever has been dealt from Kansas City to Washington
-
2018 College World Series schedule
The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series
-
Harper's shaved face leads to conspiracy
R.I.P. Bryce Harper's beard
-
MLB Monday: Yanks-Nats resume
Keep it right here for all of Monday's MLB action
-
NL All-Star ballot update
Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Nick Markakis remain in starting position
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for June 18
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday