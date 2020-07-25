Watch Now: MLB Recap: Biggest Takeaway From Day 2 ( 2:02 )

The Washington Nationals will look to even their series with the New York Yankees when they meet Saturday. The defending World Series champions, already without Juan Soto, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the opener, scratched starter Stephen Strasburg (hand) in the afternoon leading up to Saturday's matchup. Instead, they'll send Erick Fedde to the hill for this 7:15 p.m. ET matchup as they take on New York starter James Paxton.

The Yankees vs. Nationals odds from William Hill have been on the move after the news of Strasburg's injury. The Yankees opened at -128 on the money line, but are now -190. The over-under for total runs expected jumped from 8.5 to 9.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Nationals picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Nationals. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Nationals vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Nationals money line: New York -190, Washington +169

Yankees vs. Nationals run line: New York -1.5

Yankees vs. Nationals over-under: 9.5 runs

NYY: Was second in Major League Baseball with 306 home runs in 2019

WASH: SS Trea Turner is the team's top returning hitter with a .298 average a year ago

Why you should back the Yankees

Following a year which saw the Yankees overcome a myriad of injuries, including those to slugger Giancarlo Stanton which limited him to just 18 games, New York appears to be the front runner in the American League East. The Yankees return their top seven hitters from a year ago, all of whom combined to slug 195 home runs, and have a healthy Stanton back, who has hit 20 or more home runs in nine of his previous 10 seasons, including 38 in 2018.

Third baseman Gio Urshela, who had a hit and a walk in the opener, hit .314 in 132 games last season, including 34 doubles, 21 homers and 74 RBIs. Another big part of last season's success, first baseman Luke Voit, hit .263 with 21 doubles and 21 homers. A relative newcomer to the Yankee lineup is second baseman Tyler Wade, who reached base twice on Thursday with a single and a walk. That lineup will get a big break on Saturday as it is now set to face Fedde, who has a career 5.39 ERA, instead of Strasburg.

Why you should back the Nationals

The Nationals were one of the top hitting teams in the NL a year ago, tying Colorado and Pittsburgh for the top team batting average at .265. Washington was sixth in the league in home runs with 231. Right fielder Adam Eaton packs a punch for the Nationals' lineup, hitting .279 in 2019 with 47 extra base hits, including 25 doubles and 15 home runs. He had Washington's only hit in Thursday's rain-shortened opener.

They'll hope Fedde can build on a 2019 campaign where he showed improvement. He was 4-2 with a 4.50 ERA and a WHIP of 1.46, all career-best numbers. The Nats couldn't get their bats going against Gerrit Cole in the opener, but might find more success against Paxton. He saw his strikeouts fall and his walks rise in 2019, his first year in New York, while his 3.82 ERA was his highest since 2015.

How to make Yankees vs. Nationals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says Washington's relief corps will allow more than two runs over two innings, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nationals vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Yankees vs. Nationals spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 last season.