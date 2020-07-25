Watch Now: MLB Recap: Biggest Takeaway From Day 2 ( 2:02 )

The New York Yankees will look to make it two in a row to start the season when they take on the host Washington Nationals on Saturday. The Yankees pounded out a rain-shortened 4-1 victory in the season opener led by right fielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, both of whom went 2-for-3, with Stanton adding a homer and three RBIs.

First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The Yankees are coming off a 103-59 record and American League East Division championship, while the Nationals placed second in the National League East at 93-69 before going on to win the World Series. New York is the -132 favorite on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Nationals odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Nationals picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Nationals vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Nationals money line: New York -132, Washington +115

Yankees vs. Nationals run line: New York -1.5

Yankees vs. Nationals over-under: 8.5 runs

NYY: Was second in Major League Baseball with 306 home runs in 2019

WASH: SS Trea Turner is the team's top returning hitter with a .298 average a year ago

Why you should back the Yankees

New York will send left-hander James Paxton to the mound. He is entering his second season with the Yankees after having back surgery in February. Paxton set a career high in wins (15) and starts (29) in 2019, posting a 3.82 ERA over 150 2/3 innings, allowing just 64 earned runs, while walking 55 and striking out 186 with a 1.28 WHIP. Overall, New York had the sixth-best pitching staff in the American League last season with a 4.31 ERA and 1.30 team WHIP.

Offensively, the Yankees had the fourth-best average in MLB with a .267 team batting average. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu led New York in hitting with a .327 batting average in 145 games, and added 102 RBIs and 26 home runs. Shortstop Gleyber Torres paced the team with 38 home runs.

Why you should back the Nationals

Washington will send right-hander Stephen Strasburg to the mound. Strasburg was a big reason for the Nationals run to the World Series championship, posting an 18-6 record with a 3.32 ERA. In 33 starts in 2019, Strasburg logged 209 innings, allowing 77 earned runs, 56 walks, while striking out 251 batters for a 1.04 WHIP. Opponents hit just .210 against him. He also pitched 8 1/3 dominant innings against the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. Washington had the eighth-best staff ERA in the National League with a 4.27 ERA during the regular season, but posted a 3.47 postseason ERA.

The Nationals were one of the top hitting teams in the NL a year ago, tying Colorado and Pittsburgh for the top team batting average at .265. Washington was sixth in the league in home runs with 231. Right fielder Adam Eaton packs a punch for the Nationals' lineup, hitting .279 in 2019 with 47 extra base hits, including 25 doubles and 15 home runs. He had Washington's only hit in Thursday's opener.

How to make Yankees vs. Nationals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says Washington's relief corps will allow more than two runs over two innings

So who wins Nationals vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Yankees vs. Nationals spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 last season.