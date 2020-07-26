Watch Now: Boomer & Gio: 16-team expanded playoffs is a good move for MLB ( 3:46 )

The New York Yankees will look to bounce back when they battle the Washington Nationals on Sunday. The Nationals posted a 9-2 pasting of the Yankees on Saturday, as they recorded seven extra base hits, including three home runs. Even without starter Stephen Strasburg, who was scratched with a nerve issue in his pitching hand, the Nationals took charge early to even the series.

First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees lead the all-time series 18-16, but the Nationals have won three of the past five meetings. New York is the -220 favorite on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Nationals odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Yankees vs. Nationals money line: New York -220, Washington +190

Yankees vs. Nationals run line: New York -1.5

Yankees vs. Nationals over-under: 9.5 runs

NYY: New York was 10th in MLB in 2019 with nine shutouts

WAS: SS Trea Turner was second in the NL with 35 stolen bases a year ago

Why you should back the Yankees

The Yankees will use a mix of relievers against the Nationals after Washington used that strategy to perfection on Saturday once it was clear Strasburg was not going to pitch. New York had the sixth-best ERA in the American League in 2019 at 4.31 and tied for the most saves in all of Major League Baseball with Minnesota and Milwaukee at 50.

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton continues to sting the ball after going 2-for-3 with a home run and RBI in Saturday's loss. For the season, he is hitting .667 with two homers, four RBIs and a 1.833 slugging percentage. Against Washington in 111 career games, Stanton is hitting .296 with 118 hits, 27 doubles, 36 homers and 85 RBIs. He is 6-for-16 with two doubles, two homers and four RBIs against Nationals' starter Patrick Corbin.

Why you should back the Nationals

Corbin, a left-hander, gets his second career start against the Yankees. He last faced New York in 2013 at Yankee Stadium when he struck out seven in seven innings of work. Corbin was 14-7 in 33 starts a year ago, compiling a 3.25 ERA in 202 innings. He allowed 73 earned runs, walked 70 and struck out 238 as opponents hit just .227 against him.

The Nationals, who tied with Pittsburgh and Colorado as the top hitting NL team with a .265 average in 2019, have picked off where they left off, as third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera has started the season fast. He was 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs on Saturday. In 67 career games against the Yankees, Cabrera is 63-for-240 (.263) with 14 doubles, six homers and 25 RBIs.

