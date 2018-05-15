Yankees vs. Nationals odds: Model on 5-1 run locks in top-rated MLB picks for May 15

The Nationals host the Yankees in Tuesday's marquee matchup, starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. Each team comes in blazing hot. Washington (24-18) has won seven of eight, coming off a four-game sweep of the NL West-leading Diamondbacks. The Yankees (28-12) have won 18 of their past 21.

The Yankees are -120 on the money line, meaning it would take a $120 bet on New York to win to return $100. Conversely, it would take a $100 bet on Washington to net an even-money $100. The over-under on runs scored is nine.

Before you make a pick for either side, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. This model simulates all games 10,000 times to create money line, over-under and run-line picks and is on a 5-1 roll right now. For Yankees-Nationals, it has a rare top-rated run-line pick that is hitting in more than 70 percent of all simulations. You can see it at SportsLine.

The computer has taken into account how each team has gotten to where it is.

The Nationals' pitching staff has allowed just nine runs over the past six games. The Yankees, meanwhile, are averaging 5.9 runs over their past 10 and easily lead the majors in runs scored with 231.

New York is batting just .242 against lefties this season and Nats pitcher Gio Gonzalez has been on his game lately. He has allowed just two runs over his past 18 innings, with 21 strikeouts. But he sports a career 6.65 ERA in eight starts against the Yankees.

The Yankees have been a road favorite six times this season, winning five of them. They're also 5-1 after a day off, compared to 2-2 for the Nationals.

So what is the top-rated run-line pick for Yankees-Nationals? Visit SportsLine now to find out which pick is hitting more than 70 percent of the time, all from the computer model taking an 83-percent cash rate into the week.