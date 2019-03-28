Yankees vs. Orioles: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

As part of a full Opening Day slate in which all 30 teams are in action, the World Series hopeful New York Yankees will get their 2019 season started against the rebuilding Baltimore Orioles. Here's how you can watch:

MLB Opening Day viewing information

Date: Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Location: Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- Bronx, New York TV: YES Network, MASN2, ESPN

YES Network, MASN2, ESPN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) for fans in N.Y. market

fuboTV (Try for free) for fans in N.Y. market Live Stats: GameTracker

Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds. Odds: Yankees -380 / Orioles +320

Storylines

Yankees: After a disappointing ALDS exit last year and a busy offseason that saw the Yankees sign seemingly everyone except Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, New York comes into 2019 as a short list World Series contender. They're poised to set another single-season home run record and their bullpen is the best and deepest in the game. That said, injuries have already decimated the roster. They start the season with seven players on the injured list, including core players Luis Severino (shoulder), Dellin Betances (shoulder), Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery), and Aaron Hicks (back). Masahiro Tanaka makes his fourth Opening Day start in the last five years in Severino's stead.

Orioles: The Orioles lost 115 games last season and it is entirely possibly they will lose that many again this year. They won't have Machado and current Yankee Zack Britton for half the season, or Adam Jones at all. The O's made minimal additions over the winter and are in the very early stages of their rebuild. On the bright side, they hired the extremely bright Mike Elias away from the Astros to be their new general manager, and he's done a lot of work to bring the team up to speed analytically. The Orioles are finally out of the Stone Age.

Prediction

As tempting as an upset pick is, I have to go with the Yankees. Honestly, I'd take the Yankees winning by at least five runs over any other possible outcome on Opening Day. Sorry, O's fans.

Pick: Yankees -380