Yankees vs. Orioles odds: 2019 MLB Opening Day picks, top predictions from expert who's 11-0 on Baltimore games

League-wide 2019 MLB Opening Day is Thursday and starts at Yankee Stadium at 1:05 p.m. ET when the New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees won 100 games last year and return one of the most formidable lineups in the league, led by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. In the other dugout, the Orioles won a league-low 47 games a year ago, but fared better against rival New York than most teams. The latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds list New York as a -400 favorite (risk $400 to win $100), while Baltimore is at +285 (risk $100 to win $285). The over-under for total runs is 8.5 after opening at nine. Masahiro Tanaka gets his fourth Opening Day start for the Yankees, while Andrew Cashner starts the first game of the season for the second time in his career. Before laying any Yankees vs. Orioles picks of your own, you'll want to see the 2019 MLB Opening Day predictions from SportsLine MLB expert Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last year, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. He's also on a scorching 23-4 run on his MLB picks dating back to last year, a streak that included hitting every World Series game and nailing the Mariners' win over the Athletics in the 2019 opener in Japan.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his MLB success. Anybody who has followed his MLB picks is way, way up.

Now, Thompson has studied Yankees vs. Orioles on MLB Opening Day 2019 and locked in a confident money line play at SportsLine. Last season, he was an astonishing 11-0 when picking games involving the Orioles, so you'll want to hear what he has to say.

Thompson knows the Yankees had the most powerful lineup in the history of baseball last year, belting 267 home runs, led by the 38 from Stanton. The former Marlin also had 102 runs and 100 RBIs in 61 at-bats. Judge is back and fully healthy, and had a monster spring training with six home runs and 14 RBIs.

There's also the question on how the Orioles will score runs this season. They ranked dead-last in the American League in scoring last year and while they made few notable free agency moves, they are still projected for another 100-loss season.

But just because the Yankees are heavily favored at home doesn't mean they're the best value on the money line for MLB Opening Day 2019.

The Orioles were far and away the worst team in baseball last season, but a new year brings renewed optimism. It helps that they'll face a pitcher in Tanaka who's 0-2 in four Opening Day starts with a 9.49 ERA.

Regardless of how poor Baltimore was, it gets up for games at Yankee Stadium. The Orioles were a surprising 5-4 in the Bronx last year. Cashner shut down the pinstripes for one run over six innings in his second start of the season last year. Stanton and Judge are a combined 4-for-26 (.154) all-time against him.

