Yankees vs. Orioles odds, line: MLB picks, best predictions for May 14 from advanced model on 97-73 roll

It's only the middle of May, but the New York Yankees have already had once of their wildest seasons in recent memory. The Bronx Bombers were one of the favorites to win the 2019 World Series, but have been decimated by injuries, with pitching prospect Jonathan Loaisiga becoming the 17th Yankees player to hit the injured list this season. However, the Yankees still enter their home game on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles at 6:35 p.m. ET nipping at the heels of the first place Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. In fact, they're just a half-game back of the Rays in the MLB standings at 24-16. New York is a -223 favorite, with the total at 8.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds for Tuesday night.

The model knows that despite the disheartening news about Loaisiga and third baseman Miguel Andujar going back on the injured list, the Yankees should get a boost from the return of outfielder Aaron Hicks on Tuesday. Hicks suffered a back injury during spring training that cost him the first six weeks of the season, but the surprisingly solid start despite all the injuries afforded the Yankees the luxury of taking their time getting him back to full health. He'll bat third in the Yankees lineup on Tuesday.

Hicks had a breakout season in 2018, smashing 27 home runs and stealing 11 bases while turning in a .248/.366/.467 slash line. He also drew 90 walks last season, and the Yankees could use that on-base ability to help set the table for hitters like Luke Voit and Gary Sanchez slugging further down the lineup.

However, just because the Bronx Bombers have overcome injuries all season doesn't mean they're the best value on the Yankees vs. Orioles money line on Tuesday.

Baltimore might be in last place in the AL East, but it has been peskier than expected all season. The Orioles took two of three in New York to begin the season and corner outfielders Trey Mancini and Dwight Smith Jr. will be key to providing enough offense to keep up with the battered Yankees on Tuesday.

Mancini is slashing .318/.366/.547 on the season with seven home runs and 16 RBIs. He has a 1.010 OPS with two home runs against the Yankees. Meanwhile, Smith has eight home runs and 27 RBIs while boasting a slash line of .286/.333/.510.

