Yankees vs. Orioles odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 13 from model on 97-73 roll

The Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees in the first game on the MLB schedule for Monday at 6:35 p.m. ET. Baltimore (14-26) enters the week in last place in the American League East, while the Yankees have overcome a host of injuries to stay within half-a-game of the division lead. With the Rays off on Monday, the Yankees would move into a tie on top of the division in the MLB standings with a win. New York is a -230 (risk $230 to win $100) favorite on the money line, while the over-under for total runs is set at 8.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It entered Week 8 of the MLB season on a strong 97-73 run on top-rated picks.

The model has zeroed in on Yankees vs. Orioles.

The model has factored in that the Yankees are taking a step towards getting their lineup closer to 100 percent with the expected return of center fielder Aaron Hicks on Monday. He missed the first month-and-a-half of the season with a back injury, but was reinstated from the injured list over the weekend. He had a huge year in 2018 with 119 hits and 27 home runs, both easily career-highs.

Even without Hicks in the lineup, the Yankees took two of three from the Rays over the weekend and have won six of their last eight overall. They're 4-2 against Baltimore this year and Orioles starter David Hess (1-4, 5.50 ERA) shouldn't inspire too much confidence for Baltimore backers.

But even though New York is getting healthier and has played well against Baltimore this year doesn't make the Bronx Bombers the best value on the Yankees vs. Orioles money line on Monday.

That's because New York starter Jonathan Loaisiga has struggled this season as well. He's just 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and his WHIP is higher than Hess' (1.50 vs. 1.31), so Baltimore should be able to get plenty of runners on base.

And even with Hicks returning, New York's lineup is still far from full strength. Aaron Judge (oblique) and Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) are just a couple of the key players the Yankees are still missing. And with Baltimore going off at +210 on the money line (risk $100 to win $210), there could be value if the Orioles can steal one at Yankee Stadium, just like they did twice in the season-opening series between these teams.

So who wins Orioles vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value?