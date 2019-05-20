Yankees vs. Orioles odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 20 from model on 97-73 roll

The New York Yankees look for their sixth straight victory over the Baltimore Orioles when they meet on Monday. The Yankees (28-17) are coming off a series win over the Tampa Bay Rays to take over sole possession of first place in the AL East. Meanwhile, the Orioles (15-31), last in the AL East, have dropped two in a row and five of six. First pitch from Camden Yards in Baltimore is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the Orioles are 5-5 in their past 10 home games. The latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds show New York favored at -200 on the money line (risk $200 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Orioles picks of your own, you should see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It entered Week 8 of the MLB season on a strong 97-73 run on top-rated picks.

The model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Orioles and is leaning under 9.5 runs.

The model knows New York has won six of eight against Baltimore this season and is 3-0 at Camden Yards. The Yankees have won eight straight games in Baltimore, including the past two season series. New York is 14-3-2 in season series against the Orioles since 2000 and leads the all-time series 1,307-890, including a 611-482 edge on the road.

Left-hander J.A. Happ (3-3, 4.44 ERA) will face the Orioles for his second straight start and fourth time this season. He has allowed just three runs in his past two starts. Infielder D.J. LeMahieu was 2-for-5 with a home run in Sunday's series finale against Tampa Bay.

But just because New York has dominated Baltimore does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Orioles money line.

That's because Baltimore has played well at times against New York and won three of the last five season series. Right-hander Andrew Cashner (4-2, 4.10 ERA) gets the start. He hasn't gotten much run support of late, but gave the Orioles a chance with a six-inning, two-run effort in New York. Infielder Jonathan Villar has played well against the Yankees, going 10-for-35 with a double and home run this season.

Infielder Stevie Wilkerson has hit in five of his last six games, going 6-for-18 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs in that span.

So who wins Yankees vs. Orioles?