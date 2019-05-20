Yankees vs. Orioles odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 20 from proven model on 97-73 roll

The red-hot New York Yankees take on the slumping Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a four-game series starting on Monday. The Yankees (28-17) lead the American League East and have won five of six and 11 of their last 15, while the Orioles (15-31), have lost two straight and nine of their last 11. Game time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Camden Yards. Baltimore has lost five of its last eight home games, but is 5-4 with Andrew Cashner on the mound. The Yankees are favored at -185 on the money line, meaning a $185 wager would net $100, up from an open of -176. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds, unchanged from the opener. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Yankees vs. Orioles picks of your own.

The model knows the Yankees have a major statistical advantage over the Orioles. Offensively, New York has the edge in batting average (.251 to .235), on-base percentage (.326 to .294), slugging percentage (.428 to .392), runs scored (213 to 176), home runs (64 to 53), total bases (626 to 601) and RBIs (197 to 162). Pitching-wise, the Yankees have the advantage in ERA (3.64 to 5.50), walks allowed (140 to 162), strikeouts (419 to 343), on-base percentage (.227 to .264) and WHIP (1.21 to 1.44).

Infielder Gleyber Torres (has an eight-game hitting streak, including four multi-hit games. He is 12-for-30 (.400) during that stretch and is 10-for-19 with six homers and eight RBIs against the Orioles this season. First baseman Luke Voit has been red-hot, going 7-for-15 (.467) with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs in the last four games. Catcher Gary Sanchez is 9-for-29 (.310) with six home runs and nine RBIs against Baltimore this year.

But just because New York has dominated Baltimore does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Orioles money line.

That's because Baltimore has played well at times against New York and won three of the last five season series. Right-hander Andrew Cashner (4-2, 4.10 ERA) gets the start. He hasn't gotten much run support of late, but gave the Orioles a chance with a six-inning, two-run effort in New York. Infielder Jonathan Villar has played well against the Yankees, going 10-for-35 with a double and home run this season.

Infielder Stevie Wilkerson has hit in five of his last six games, going 6-for-18 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs in that span.

