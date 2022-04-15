The New York Yankees (4-3) will be looking for their third shutout in the last four games when they open a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles (1-5) on Friday night. The Yankees are coming off a 3-0 win over Toronto on Thursday night, despite allowing a bases loaded situation with no outs in the ninth inning. Baltimore has now dropped two straight games since opening its series against Milwaukee with a 2-0 win on Monday.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. New York is listed as the -210 favorite (risk $210 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the over-under set at nine runs.

Yankees vs. Orioles money line: New York -210, Baltimore +180

Yankees vs. Orioles run-line: New York -1.5 (-130)

Yankees vs. Orioles over-under: 9 runs

NYY: Yankees are 3-4 ATS this season

BAL: Orioles are 3-3 ATS this season

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore has lost five of its first six games, but four of those five losses have come by two runs or less. The Orioles are playing competitive games nearly every time they step on the field, which creates value at long odds. They are also facing Jordan Montgomery, who was hit on his left knee by a comebacker against Boston on Sunday, so he could still be dealing with some pain.

The Yankees also had to use several key bullpen arms on Thursday night, which means they might not have a full bullpen available for this game. Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles has been solid in his two appearances against New York during his career, going 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA. Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander each have 10 total bases so far this season.

Why you should back the Yankees

New York took two out of three games against Boston last weekend before winning two of its final three games against Toronto earlier this week. The Yankees have recorded shutouts in two of their last three games, including a 3-0 win on Thursday night. Montgomery has dominated Baltimore during his career, owning a 3-1 record with a 3.08 ERA in 12 starts.

The Yankees have one of the most dangerous lineups in the MLB, so they will be tough for Lyles to handle. Baltimore has also been unable to cash in on its scoring chances this year, going 5-for-55 with runners in scoring position. New York has won five of its last seven road games dating back to last season.

