The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees will be trying to get their bats going on Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series at Oriole Park. They have struggled at the plate to start the season but are getting strong pitching and defense. Both teams are expected to start 27-year-old left-handers, with New York going with Nestor Cortes and Baltimore countering with Bruce Zimmermann. Both pitchers allowed three hits and zero runs in abbreviated starts earlier in the week.

Yankees vs. Orioles money line: New York -185, Baltimore +165

Yankees vs. Orioles over-under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Orioles run line: New York -1.5 (-115)

NYY: Aaron Judge hit nine home runs against the Orioles in 2021

BAL: Ryan Mountcastle had 33 home runs and 89 RBI last season

Why you should back the Yankees

New York has the hitters to do a lot of damage but needs to get them going. Giancarlo Stanton entered Saturday's game hitting .300 with two homers and nine RBI, but both homers came in the first two games. Anthony Rizzo had three homers (also two in the first two games), and Aaron Judge had a homer and one RBI. Those three combined for 96 homers last season, and Joey Gallo hit 38. Gallo entered Saturday hitting .167 with 10 strikeouts in 24 at-bats.

Cortes had a 2.90 ERA and 1.08 WHIP last season, striking out 103 in 93 innings with a strikeout/walk ratio of 4.1. He got off to a solid start Tuesday in a 4-0 Yankees win against the Blue Jays, pitching just 4 1/3 innings but allowing three hits and no runs while striking out five and walking none. The Yankees are 18-12 against the Orioles over the last three seasons.

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore had won four of the past six meetings entering Saturday's game, and Zimmermann also got a promising start to his season. He went just four innings in Monday's 2-0 win against the Brewers, striking out four and walking two. He went 3-2 with a 3.89 ERA in home games last season, striking out 31 in 34 2/3 innings over seven appearances (six starts).

Baltimore's rebuild has brought in talent, including 1B Ryan Mountcastle and OFs Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays. Mullins was an All-Star last season and had a team-high six RBI entering the weekend, and Mountcastle had seven hits and three RBI. Hays is a star in the making and had 22 homers last season, and Anthony Santander rounds out a strong outfield.

