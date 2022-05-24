The Baltimore Orioles (18-25) and the New York Yankees (29-13) collide in the second contest of their three-game series on Tuesday night. Baltimore won the first matchup 6-4 on Monday evening. That was the Orioles' fifth win in their last six games, following a six-game losing streak. Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 3.48 ERA) gets the start for Baltimore. Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.35 ERA) is on the hill for New York.

First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -250 money-line favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Baltimore is a +210 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Orioles vs. Yankees picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 41-30 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through seven weeks, returning almost $600 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Orioles and locked in its MLB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines and trends for Orioles vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Orioles money line: New York -250, Baltimore +210

Yankees vs. Orioles run line: New York -1.5 (-120)

Yankees vs. Orioles over-under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Orioles tickets: See tickets at StubHub

BAL: Over is 4-1 in Orioles' last five overall

NYY: Yankees are 10-3 in their last 13 vs. American League East

Why you should back the Yankees

Right fielder Aaron Judge is a physical freak who owns phenomenal power. Judge has a smooth-looking swing that allows him to drive the ball all across the yard. The three-time All-Star also possesses a great throwing arm from the outfield. Judge is first on the team in batting average (.325) and hits (49) while leading the MLB in home runs (17). In his last outing, he went 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu can make consistent contact due to his solid pitch recognition and awareness. LeMahieu owns good speed and athleticism, allowing him to make acrobatic plays on defense. The three-time All-Star has a batting average of .250 with three home runs and 17 RBIs.

Why you should back the Orioles

Right fielder Trey Mancini is a disciplined and patient batter. Mancini can draw his fair share of walks while owning some nice pop in his swing. He offers position flexibility on defense being able to play first base or a corner outfield spot. Mancini has a team-high .303 batting average with three homers and 16 RBIs. The 2021 AL Comeback Player of the Year has recorded two-plus hits in four of his last five games.

Left fielder Austin Hays has the ability to hit for both power and average with his compact swing. Hays generates great bat speed but isn't overly aggressive at the dish. The 26-year-old is also a reliable defender with a solid arm from the outfield. Hays has a batting average of .287 with three home runs and 18 runs driven in.

How to make Orioles vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting nine combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Orioles? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Orioles vs. Yankees you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.