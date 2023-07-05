The third and final game of the series between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will take place on Wednesday with the Yankees looking to pull off a sweep at home. New York (48-38) won the first game 6-3 on a three-run homer by Harrison Bader in the eighth inning and then largely cruised to an 8-4 victory in Game 2. Now it will be Randy Vasquez taking the ball for the home team as they look to inch forward in the AL East race. Meanwhile, Dean Kremer takes the mound for the Orioles (49-35).

The game is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. Baltimore is the -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while New York is a +100 underdog on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Orioles vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Yankees vs. Orioles money line: Yankees +100, Orioles -120

Yankees vs. Orioles run line: Yankees +1.5 (-160)

Yankees vs. Orioles over/under: 9.5 runs

NYY: New York has won five of its last seven overall

BAL: Baltimore has lost six of seven overall

Why you should back the Yankees



The Yankees will continue to lean on their dominant bullpen with Vasquez (1-1, 1.74 ERA) making just his third career start. New York's pen has the lowest ERA in Major League Baseball in 2023 and they've given up just one run over 8 2/3 innings so far in this series.

Given the number of innings that they've been used over the first two games, will Aaron Boone still have the depth to survive if Vazquez can't get into the sixth or seventh inning? Meanwhile, Bader has five RBI this series and Gleyber Torres is coming off a big game on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored.

Why you should back the Orioles

Baltimore will be hoping to get more out of their production at the plate on Wednesday. The Orioles have had 20 hits over the first two games with 15 of 18 starters recording hits during that span. However, the Orioles have only managed seven runs thanks to 15 runners stranded.

They could be in line for better fortune against Vazquez on Wednesday and they'll be hoping for a bounce-back start from Kremer (8-4, 5.04 ERA). Kremer gave up seven earned runs in his last start, but had gone at least five innings while giving up three earned runs or less in nine of his previous 10 starts.

