An AL East battle has the New York Yankees (55-49) and the Baltimore Orioles (63-41) colliding on Sunday Night Baseball. The series wraps up in this contest after both teams have picked up one win thus far. Luis Severino (2-4, 6.46 ERA) starts for New York, while Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59 ERA) is on the mound for the Orioles.

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Baltimore is listed at -130 in the moneyline (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Orioles odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Orioles vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Orioles and revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Orioles vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Orioles moneyline: Orioles -130, Yankees +110

Yankees vs. Orioles run-line: New York +1.5 (-178)

Yankees vs. Orioles over-under: 9 runs

BAL: The Baltimore Orioles have hit the moneyline in 53 of their last 87 games

NYY: The New York Yankees have hit the team total Under in 11 of their last 16 away games



Why you should back the Yankees



Right fielder Aaron Judge has returned to the diamond for New York, providing a massive boost. Judge has outstanding strength and light tower power. The five-time All-Star has a batting average of .298 with 20 home runs and 42 RBI. In Saturday's contest, Judge went 3-for-5 with a two-run bomb.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres has great bat control and superb pitch recognition skills. Torres owns good range and arm strength. The 26-year-old has a batting average of .258 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI. He's recorded a hit in 15 of his last 17 outings, including on July 23 versus the Kansas City Royals when he went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer.

Why you should back the Orioles

Right fielder Anthony Santander brings a nice power element to the lineup. Santander has good athleticism as a defender with a rocket of an arm. The 28-year-old is leading the team in both home runs (18) and RBI (57). In Friday's matchup against the Yankees, Santander smashed a solo home run.

Catcher Adley Rutschman is a tall and athletic force behind the plate. Rutschman can hit from both sides of the plate and generates gap power. The 25-year-old also does a great job framing pitches and is hitting .267 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI. On July 26 against the Philadelphia Phillies, he hit a three-run dinger.

How to make Yankees vs. Orioles picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.2 combined runs.

So who wins Orioles vs. Yankees, and which side of the moneyline has all of the value?