Yankees vs. Padres odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 28 from model on 21-7 run

The San Diego Padres look to even up their interleague series with the New York Yankees when they meet Tuesday. The Padres (28-26), second in the National League West Division, have lost two in a row following a five-game winning streak, while the Yankees (35-18), first in the American League East Division, have won eight of nine. They had a seven-game winning streak snapped Sunday at Kansas City. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. The latest Yankees vs. Padres odds show New York at -175 on the money line (risk $175 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9.

The Yankees have been red hot, going 18-6 in May and are 18-10 at home this season. Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 2.94 ERA) will look to finish a strong month when he takes the mound Tuesday. He has a 2.15 ERA in five May starts, giving up just two runs combined in his last three starts, a span of 19 innings.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu (.316) has been swinging a hot bat, hitting in eight of the past nine games, including four multi-hit games. He is 13-for-40 (.325) with two home runs and six RBIs during that stretch. Shortstop Gleyber Torres (.289) has eight multi-hit games this month with five doubles, eight homers and 14 RBIs.

But just because New York has been streaking of late does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Padres money line.

That's because the Padres are sending left-hander Eric Lauer (3-4, 4.73 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off one of his best starts in the Majors as he allowed just one run in seven innings in a win over Arizona. Lauer had seven strikeouts with no walks and reached the 100-pitch level in back-to-back starts. First baseman Eric Hosmer (.296) has a six-game hitting streak, going 10-for-23 (.435) with two home runs and six RBIs during that stretch.

Right fielder Hunter Renfroe (.255) has been on fire. He is 8-for-17 (.471) with three home runs and six RBIs over the past four games. He was 4-for-6 with two homers and three RBIs in the Padres' 19-4 win over Toronto on Saturday. Closer Kirby Yates (0-2, 1.13 ERA) has been in lock-down mode with saves in six straight appearances and he has not allowed a hit since May 8. In 24 games this season, Yates has allowed 15 hits, three earned runs, eight walks and 44 strikeouts in 24 innings of work.

