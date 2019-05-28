Yankees vs. Padres odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 28 from proven model on 21-7 run

The New York Yankees look to secure their seventh straight series win when they host the San Diego Padres. The Yankees (35-18) have split two previous interleague series, winning three games against the Giants before being swept by the Diamondbacks in a two-game series to start May. The Padres (28-26), meanwhile, won both of their previous interleague series, sweeping a two-game set with Seattle and winning two of three in Toronto. Tuesday's game time is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. The Padres are 5-5 over the past 10 games and 2-2 on their six-game road trip. New York is -200 on the money line (risk $200 to return $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is set at 9.5 in the latest Yankees vs. Padres odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Yankees vs. Padres picks down.

The Yankees have dominated the Padres in games played at Yankee Stadium, going 6-1, and lead the all-time series 10-6. Statistically, New York also has the edge over San Diego in a number of categories, including ERA (3.82 to 3.96), strikeouts (506 to 490), opponents' batting average (.231 to .238), team batting average (.258 to .235), on-base percentage (.336 to .295), slugging percentage (.446 to .420), runs scored (285 to 216), home runs (85 to 80) and total bases (783 to 730).

New York also has a weapon in closer Aroldis Chapman (0-1, 1.74 ERA). He has saves in four straight appearances, including Monday's game against the Padres. Chapman has allowed just five hits in 11 May appearances and has 14 saves in 22 games this season, allowing 13 hits, five runs, four earned runs, one home run, six walks and 32 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings. First baseman Luke Voit (.254) has also been hot and has four multi-hit games over the past eight with two doubles, two homers and three RBIs.

But just because New York has been streaking of late does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Padres money line.

That's because the Padres are sending left-hander Eric Lauer (3-4, 4.73 ERA) to the mound. He is coming off one of his best starts in the Majors as he allowed just one run in seven innings in a win over Arizona. Lauer had seven strikeouts with no walks and reached the 100-pitch level in back-to-back starts. First baseman Eric Hosmer (.296) has a six-game hitting streak, going 10-for-23 (.435) with two home runs and six RBIs during that stretch.

Right fielder Hunter Renfroe (.255) has been on fire. He is 8-for-17 (.471) with three home runs and six RBIs over the past four games. He was 4-for-6 with two homers and three RBIs in the Padres' 19-4 win over Toronto on Saturday. Closer Kirby Yates (0-2, 1.13 ERA) has been in lock-down mode with saves in six straight appearances and he has not allowed a hit since May 8. In 24 games this season, Yates has allowed 15 hits, three earned runs, eight walks and 44 strikeouts in 24 innings of work.

