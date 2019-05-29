Yankees vs. Padres odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 29 from model on 21-7 run

The San Diego Padres look to finish their six-game road trip on a winning note when they face the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The Padres (29-26) have won five of their last eight games against New York, while the Yankees (35-19) look to start a new streak after having their six-game home winning streak against San Diego snapped on Tuesday night. The streak dated back to 2004. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The latest Yankees vs. Padres odds show New York at -140 on the money line (risk $140 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Padres picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Yankees will send left-hander James Paxton (3-2, 3.11 ERA) to the mound. He is set to return from the Injured List. Paxton has been out since May 3 due to left knee inflammation. The Yankees have won his last four starts. He has allowed 32 hits, 13 earned runs, three homers, 13 walks and struck out 52 in 37 2/3 innings. Offensively, the Yankees have the statistical edge over the Padres in most categories, including batting average (.258 to .234), on-base percentage (.336 to .293), slugging percentage (.449 to .418), hits (468 to 424), home runs (86 to 81) and RBIs (271 to 216).

Infielder DJ LeMahieu (.313) continues to lead the New York offense and has at least one hit in nine of the past 10 games, going 14-for-45 with two homers, eight RBIs and nine runs scored, while infielder Gleyber Torres (.284) has three multi-hit games in the past 10 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs.

But just because New York has been scorching the baseball does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Padres money line.

That's because the Padres have won six of eight and have won three of five on the road. They are 15-12 away from home this season. San Diego's pitching continues to be among MLB's best and the Padres have a statistical advantage over the Yankees in several categories, including WHIP (1.19 to 1.21), walks allowed (139 to 169) and strikeouts-to-walks ratio (3.58 to 3.09). Defensively, the Padres have committed just 32 errors compared to 41 by the Yankees.

First baseman Eric Hosmer (.298) has been hot and has a seven-game hitting streak. He has four multi-hit games in the past six and is 12-for-28 (.429) with three home runs and nine RBIs during the streak. Third baseman Manny Machado (.266) has an eight-game hitting streak, going 8-for-27 (.296) with a double and three RBIs during that stretch, while right fielder Hunter Renfroe (.250) is 8-for-20 (.400) with three homers and six RBIs during the road trip.

