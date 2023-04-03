The New York Yankees will try to build on their season-opening series win over San Francisco when they face the Philadelphia Phillies in a series opener on Monday night. New York shut out the Giants twice over the weekend, clinching the series victory with a 6-0 win on Sunday. Philadelphia is still seeking its first win of the campaign after getting swept by Texas in its first series.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in New York City. New York is listed as a -180 favorite (risk $180 to win $100) while Philadelphia is a +150 underdog on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.

Yankees vs. Phillies money line: New York -180, Philadelphia +150

Yankees vs. Phillies over/under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Phillies run line: New York -1.5 (+120)

Why you should back the Yankees

Philadelphia is off to a sluggish start following its trip to the World Series, losing its first three games for the first time since 2016. The Phillies became the first reigning pennant winner to lose their first three games since the 2007 St. Louis Cardinals. They were outscored 29-11 in their three-game series against Texas, posting a 12.94 ERA in the first two games.

New York shut out San Francisco twice in its opening series, as Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka all homered in a 6-0 win on Sunday. Stanton and Judge homered twice over the weekend, accounting for four of the team's seven long balls. They are facing Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker, who had a 4.77 ERA in four starts against the Yankees during his time with the Mets.

Why you should back the Phillies

Walker signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies after going 19-16 with a 3.98 ERA in 58 starts for New York over the last two seasons. Opposing him for the Yankees is left-hander Nestor Cortes, who tweaked his hamstring early in spring training and was limited to a few starts. Philadelphia's offense was much better than its pitching against the Rangers, hitting .283.

The Phillies went 7 of 29 with runners in scoring position against Texas, which is a statistic that should improve as the season progresses. Shortstop Trea Turner and second baseman Bryson Stott each racked up five hits over the weekend. New York is just 2-5 in its last seven games dating back to last season, when it was swept by Houston in the American League Championship Series.

