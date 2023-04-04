The Philadelphia Phillies (0-5) and the New York Yankees (3-1) match up in the second contest of their three-game series on Tuesday. The Phillies are struggling to start the season, losing five straight games. Meanwhile, New York has won two games in a row, including an 8-1 win over Philadelphia on Monday. Matt Strahm (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Phillies. Domingo German (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is on the hill for New York.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are listed at -150 in the money line (risk $150 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Phillies vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It went 331-285 on top-rated MLB money-line picks (+357) over the past two seasons, and it finished the 2022 MLB season on a 20-14 roll. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Yankees and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model's MLB picks. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Yankees vs. Phillies:

Yankees vs. Phillies money line: Philadelphia +126, New York -150

Yankees vs. Phillies run line: Philadelphia +1.5 (-160)

Yankees vs. Phillies over/under: 8.5 runs

NYY: Yankees are 6-1 in their last seven interleague games

PHI: Over is 4-0 in Phillies' last four interleague road games vs. a right-handed starter

Yankees vs. Phillies picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back the Yankees

Right fielder Aaron Judge is a powerful hitter for the Yankees. Judge has light tower power and is able to consistently produce extra-base hits. The four-time All-Star selection owns a batting average of .412 with two home runs and four RBI. On April 1 against the San Francisco Giants, he went 3 of 5 with one run driven in.

Second baseman DJ LeMahieu has a good combination of power, speed, and bat control. LeMahieu makes consistent contact and isn't overly aggressive at the plate. The 34-year-old is batting .308 with four hits in three games. In his last outing against Philadelphia, LeMahieu went 2 of 5 with a triple and two runs scored.

Why you should back the Phillies

Shortstop Trea Turner joined Philadelphia in the offseason and provides a massive boost. Turner has terrific speed and is a pure batter at the plate. The two-time All-Star is a versatile defender and owns a good glove. Turner is batting .389 with an OPS of 1.088. He's recorded at least 2 hits in three straight games.

Third baseman Alec Bohm has raw power and good contact ability. His swing is compact and sprays the ball around the yard. The 26-year-old has a batting average of .467 with three RBI. He also has an OPS of 1.300. In his last game versus the New York Yankees, Bohm went 3 of 4 with a double and one run scored.

How to make Phillies vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 9.3 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line hits over 60% of the time. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Phillies vs. Yankees? And which side hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.