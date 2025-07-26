The New York Yankees will look to even their weekend interleague series with the Philadelphia Phillies when they meet on Saturday afternoon. The Phillies cruised to a 12-5 in in Friday's series opener. The Phillies (59-44) will send left-hander Ranger Suarez (7-4, 2.66 ERA) to the mound, while the Yankees (56-47) counter with right-hander Marcus Stroman (2-1, 5.64 ERA).

First pitch from Yankee Stadium in New York is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is -119 on the money line (risk $119 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Yankees odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a -101 underdog (risk $101 to win $100). The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Here are the model's best bets for Yankees vs. Phillies (odds subject to change):

Aaron Judge, Yankees, over 1.5 total bases (-112)

Though Philadelphia won Game 1, New York has dominated the series overall of late, winning seven of the past nine matchups, including four of the last six at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees have also had a lot of success on their home field, going 30-20 there this season. The Phillies, meanwhile, are just 26-25 on the road in 2025. The model favors New York, which has a money line probability of well over 50%.

Judge continues to produce at the plate, and has hits in four of the last seven games. He homered and drove in two runs in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one homer and two RBI in a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on July 12. In 103 games this season, he is hitting .342 with 24 doubles, two triples, 37 homers, 85 RBI and 90 runs scored.

